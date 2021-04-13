International expert talks devastations in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Devastations in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city are quite powerful, Michael Reynolds, Associate Professor of Princeton University told a News.Az correspondent during his trip to the city.

“I’ve seen it on photographs, but to see the devastations with my own eyes was quite powerful,” the expert said.

“I hope that what I see in Agdam marks the end of the destruction and hostility between the Azerbaijan and Armenia. I also hope that the future will bring the reconstruction and restoration between the two peoples,” Reynolds added.

News.Az