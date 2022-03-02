International experts to visit liberated Azerbaijani lands this month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations, the World Bank and the European Union will send their mission of experts to the liberated Azerbaijani territories from March 7 to 17, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Andreeva noted that the mission aims to assess the situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and look for opportunities to render support for the restoration process.

Following the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale construction and restoration work in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction work in its liberated territories. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

News.Az