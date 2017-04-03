International observers state facts of bribery and voter intimidation in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Parliamentary elections in Armenia are tainted with reliable information about bribing votes and pressure on government employees and employees of private companies."

Report informs that this is stated in the preliminary statement of international observers published today, particularly, the representatives of OSCE/ODIHR, OSCE PA, PACE and the European Parliament.

The statement notes that although the election day was generally calm, however, "Observers noted tensions and intimidation of voters at some polling stations that they visited".

It is also noted that despite the fact that the CEC of Armenia accredited a total of 28,021 civilian observers, however, the media and civil society note that on election day, the authorities selectively restricted the number of civilian observers and media representatives at polling stations. " International NGO was denied an invitation to observe the elections, which is contrary to OSCE commitments," the statement said.

News.Az

