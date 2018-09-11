International Olympiad in Informatics joined by Azerbaijani schoolchildren with Azercell’s support ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host this highly respected competition in 2019.

International Olympiad in Informatics held in Tsukuba, one of the science and technology centers of Japan, has ended. The closing ceremony of this respected competition in which Azerbaijani schoolchildren took part with the support of Ministry of Education and ”Azercell Telecom” LLC awarded the winners and named the country to host the Olympiad next year. Thus, Azerbaijan will host the International Olympiad in Informatics in 2019. It should be noted that over 300 schoolchildren from 80 countries are expected to join the IOI in 2019.

Notably, the competition brought together 340 students from 85 countries. The local participants received a special training course with the support of the Ministry of Education and “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell before they left for Japan. The courses were aimed to facilitate the preparation of school children for Olympiads, enhance their scientific and creative initiatives, give them an opportunity to demonstrate their scientific capabilities and conduct effective training with talented students excelled in various competitions.

Contribution and support towards the development of education and young generation are among the priorities of “Azercell Telecom” LLC. The company has carried out a range of successful projects in this sphere from the first day of its establishment and supported hundreds of projects, most notably the establishment of 3G and 4G laboratories at local universities, numerous successful projects realized under Barama Innovation Center, various Student Programs.

News.Az



News.Az