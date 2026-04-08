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Every year on April 8th, International Pageant Day celebrates the women around the world who compete in pageants. This is also a day to encourage girls and young women to think about the benefits that pageants have to offer.

The history of the beauty pageant goes back as far as 1839, News.Az reports, citing NationalDay.

However, it wasn’t until 1921 that the first competitive beauty pageant took place. The event happened on the boardwalk of Atlantic City. The beauty pageant featured women between the ages of 17 through 25.

All of them were vying for the first-ever “Miss America” title. The first International pageant was held 8 years later in Galveston, Texas. The winner was from Austria. This international pageant would eventually become the Miss Universe Pageant.

News.Az