International symposium on ceramics kicks off in Shaki

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first international symposium on ceramics has started in the city of Shaki, Azerbaijan. The opening ceremony of the event was held at “ABAD” Ceramics and Ap

The purpose of the international symposium, organized by the “ABAD” public legal entity, is to exchange experience to increase the level of professionalism among the attendees and local ceramic artists, to strengthen cultural traditions and promote them, as well as to familiarize the participants and visitors of the symposium with contemporary trends in ceramics art.

The symposium will last until June 2.

News.Az

News.Az