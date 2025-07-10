International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangezur regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 10, a delegation from the Most Traveled People (MTP) - the world’s largest competitive travel community representing 15 countries – embarked on their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

The delegation is led by Charles Veley, a seasoned traveler and founder of the MTP club, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the three-day trip, the travelers will visit the districts of Fuzuli, Khojavend, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil. This trip plays a significant role in promoting the liberated territories of Azerbaijan within the framework of dark tourism.

Over the past four years, international travel delegations have visited the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions a total of thirteen times.

