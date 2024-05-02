International travelers embark on trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions - UPDATED

A group of international travelers from the Norwegian “Vagaclub” organization kicked off on Thursday their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, News.Az reports.

The delegation consisting of 30 members is led by experienced traveler Jorn Augestad, who represents the prestigious club.

During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travelers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur nine times.

