International travelers observe demining process in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, international travelers from the world-famous "NomadMania" travel club have observed the process of mine neutralization in Horadiz village of Fuzuli city, News.Az reports.

They were informed about the contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines by Armenia, as well as the process of clearing mines and other ordnance.

The travelers’ attention was drawn to the fact that Fuzuli city is considered one of the most polluted areas with mines and unexploded military ammunition.

Then, the international travelers observed the demining process in the area.

The delegation from 26 countries (U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories as part of black tourism.

Over the past two years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times.

News.Az