International travelers view ongoing restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

As part of its visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, a delegation of Most Traveled People (MTP), the world's largest competitive travel community, arrived Thursday in the city of Shusha.

The community represents 13 countries (USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Philippines, Poland, Hungary and other countries).During the trip, the guests will familiarize themselves with historical sites of Shusha, as well as the restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the city after its liberation from occupation.The delegation consisting of 35 members is led by experienced traveler Charles Veley, founder of the US-based Most Travelled People club, whose name is included in the top 10 list of world travelers.Members of the MTP (Most Traveled People) club visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 3 times, and this is the 4th visit of its members to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travelers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur ten times.These trips are of great importance in terms promoting Azerbaijani realities worldwide, allowing on-site familiarization with the massive destruction in the liberated territories and the ongoing large-scale construction and reconstruction work in these lands.

