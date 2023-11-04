International travelers visit Azerbaijani city of Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, international travelers from the world-famous "NomadMania" travel club have first arrived in Shusha, News.Az reports.

The delegation from 26 countries (U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers.

During the trip, international travelers will get acquainted with historical places and mysterious nature of the city of Shusha, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the city after its liberation from occupation.

News.Az