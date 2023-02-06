International travelers witness consequences of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

International travelers, who are on a trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur districts, visited the country’s Aghdam district on Monday, News.Az reports.

The international travelers from 12 countries visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they witnessed the consequences of the Armenian vandalism.

As in previous trips, the international travelers is accompanied by well-known Azerbaijani traveler Mehraj Mahmudov.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

During the three-day trip, the travelers visited Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, and eye witness the atrocities committed by Armenians in the liberated territories.

News.Az