International travellers visit Azerbaijan's Kalbajar and Lachin

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, international travelers from the world-famous "NomadMania" travel club have visited Azerbaijan’s districts of Kalbajar and Lachin, News.Az reports.

The delegation from 26 countries (U.S., Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers.

The visitors familiarized themselves with the traces of the Armenian atrocities committed in Kalbajar and Lachin, as well as the reconstruction works carried out here.

They first visited Istisu in Kalbajar and saw the houses destroyed by Armenians.

After Kalbajar, they proceeded to Lachin where they viewed the photo exhibition by famous photographer Reza Degati.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories as part of black tourism.

Over the past two years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times.

