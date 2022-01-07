International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation issues statement regarding events in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has issued a statement regarding the events in Kazakhstan, a founding member of the organization.

The statement reads: “The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is following the latest events in the Republic of Kazakhstan, a founding member of the organization, with serious concern. We are confident that our brotherly Kazakh people, with its centuries-old traditions, will overcome these difficulties with their inherent wisdom, and Kazakhstan being one of the pillars of the Turkic World and the Turkic Union, will achieve greater success by developing peace and security with its moral and cultural richness. By expressing our constant support for Kazakhstan, we strongly believe in the rapid restoration of stability and wish the brotherly Kazakh people happiness and prosperity.

We wish for Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and recovery for the wounded as a result of these events.”

News.Az