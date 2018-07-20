International volunteers study Azerbaijan’s ASAN experience on service of citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ASAN centers are holding practical trainings for foreign volunteers.

The State Agency for Citizen Service & Social Innovations informs that from 19 July to 3 August the volunteers from Serbia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, China and India have taken part in trainings, projects and excursions in the field of ecology.

"Foreign volunteers have got acquainted with activities of ASAN centers #1, #3 and #5, and ASAN Radio, where they received information about the principles of work, as well as about Asan volunteers," the Agency reported.

Trainings for volunteers are held within project “Create Your Eden".

News.Az

News.Az