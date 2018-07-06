Interpol breaks up organized crime network involving Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish police and Interpol announced smashing an organized crime network, which also involved Armenians.

Overall, 129 people, most of them Armenian, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of weapons and stolen jewelry, AP reported quoting Interpol’s statement.

The arrests were made in Spain and France, with more than 70 properties raided during an operation.

Those detained included several high-ranking members of the international gang. Police of France and Georgia were also involved in the operation.

News.Az

