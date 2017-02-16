Interpol officer wounded at shelling in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Car with Interpol officers was shot in Tbilisi at Shatberashvili street.

Report informs citing Interfax that an unknown man opened fire on car. One of the Interpol's employees was injured and hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that the employees of International law enforcement organizations in Georgia have detained US citizen in Batumi airport.

The US citizen was wanted internationally on charges of terrorism at the request of Uzbekistan.

