Interpol rejects Azerbaijan’s request for international warrant against MEP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Interpol has rejected a request for an international arrest warrant to be served on a Czech member of the European Parliament, Radio Praha reported.

“Interpol refused the request for MEP Jaromir Stetina following a request from authorities in Azerbaijan,” radio station said.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan has issued international warrant against members of the European Parliament Frank Engel (Luxembourg), Eleni Theocharous (Cyprus) and Jaromir Stetina (Czech Republic) for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

News.Az