INTERVIEW: Azerbaijan, Jordan need to boost economic ties

News.Az presents an interview with Jordanian public figure, historian, and writer, author of several books and numerous articles on Azerbaijan, Omar Nazzal al-Armouti

- Jordan serves as a gateway to the Arab (Persian) Gulf and cooperation among Gulf countries. Jordan's security is crucial for the oil and gas-rich Gulf region, and Jordan provides the Gulf Arab states with a highly skilled workforce. Despite being in an unstable region, Jordan is distinguished by its stability and security. The fundamental principles of Jordan's policy are non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, respect for international law, neutrality, non-alignment, good neighborliness, and interfaith dialogue.Azerbaijan and Jordan have strong friendly relations, which are strengthened through official visits by representatives of both countries. Both leaders adhere to policies of neutrality, combating terrorism, non-interference in internal affairs, and promoting dialogue between civilizations and religions. Relations between the countries have been strengthened through the signing of various agreements in different areas.- I am the author of three books on Azerbaijan. The first book is "Nagorno-Karabakh and International Law from the Perspective of Jordanian Historian Omar Muhammad Nazzal al-Armouti." This book, which I began working on 10 years ago, discusses the resolution of the Karabakh issue within the framework of international law. I concluded that the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia is the main problem for Azerbaijan. The Armenian government committed international crimes in this region, particularly in Khojali, where civilians were killed.The second book, "Key Moments in Relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan," highlights the main stages of the development of these relations. Both books were translated into Azerbaijani and published by the OSCE Journalists Association under the leadership of Fazil Abbasov. The books were presented in Baku.This year, together with historian Muhammad Abdulhafiz al-Manasir, I completed the third book, "Homeland and Leadership — The Late President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev." The book was published in early 2024 in honor of Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary.For several years, I have closely collaborated with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Jordan through the news portal Neyruz, covering bilateral relations and participating in international conferences in Baku. Political relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan are built on a solid foundation.- I believe there is a need to strengthen and develop economic ties. These relations do not correspond to the level of our political relations. I propose organizing conferences or forums with the participation of businessmen from Jordan and Azerbaijan, where high-ranking officials responsible for the economy, tourism, and investment would be present.It is important to discuss opportunities for developing economic relations and ensuring priorities and incentives for investments. There is also potential for development in tourism. It is necessary to establish direct air communication between the capitals of Jordan and Azerbaijan, which would facilitate mutual tourist trips and the development of cultural tourism.Recently, I suggested that the Minister of Culture organize Jordanian cultural days in Baku and Azerbaijani cultural days in Amman. I also proposed delivering Jordanian agricultural products to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani goods to Jordan, as well as organizing visits to Jordanian religious and health sites by Azerbaijani tourists, including the ancient city of Petra. It is important to note that the opening of direct air communication between Amman and Baku is an urgent necessity.- The Jordanian government and the municipality of Amman, as well as other municipalities in the country, pay great attention to the issue of combating environmental pollution. Measures are being taken to prevent water pollution, construct dams, and create water resources. Measures are also being taken to prevent air pollution and deal with industrial waste. Jordan has joined the agreement to reduce the impact of carbon dioxide and actively creates and expands green zones. Special attention is paid to purification facilities at industrial enterprises and waste recycling. Control is also exercised over the waters of the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea, preventing their pollution by fuel and other waste.The Jordanian government and local municipalities are taking the necessary measures to protect the environment, especially in three areas: air, water, and soil. Attention is also paid to reducing the impact of carbon dioxide and creating green zones. Currently, the Jordanian government attaches great importance to the use of alternative energy sources, especially solar energy, and promotes the use of electric vehicles.- The events in the region, especially in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, and continue to this day, cause deep regret and concern. The reasons for these events lie in the blockade of Gaza, the oppression of the residents of the West Bank, constant violations of rights in Jerusalem, attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Islamic shrines, the refusal to implement UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue, and the rejection of the two-state solution. All these factors led to an explosion.Most of the victims are civilians, women, children, and the elderly. More than 40,000 people have died, about 80,000 have been injured. Thousands of people died under the rubble. Most of the buildings and residential houses were destroyed, entire quarters in Gaza were wiped out.The civilian population of Gaza is subjected to a brutal blockade, deprived of food and medical aid. The destruction in Gaza is a tragedy for all humanity.Jordan and Azerbaijan share similar positions on this issue. The only solution is the creation of two states. It is necessary to establish a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem. Without this, the conflict cannot be resolved, the confrontation will not end, and peace in the region will be impossible. Most countries in the world also support the two-state solution.

