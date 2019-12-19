Int’l ASAN Association to hold its first meeting on Dec. 24

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International ASAN Association of the UN public service agencies, which was created on the initiative of Azerbaijan, will hold its first meeting on December 24, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan said Thursday, AzVision.az reports.

The chairman noted that a charter of the Association will be approved at the meeting.

“Thus, ASAN Service will be able to get an access to another platform in order to export its concept to many countries. At present, the necessary work is underway to implement the concept of ASAN Service in 8 countries. The work is already over in Afghanistan, one of these countries, and ASAN Service has been launched,” Mehdiyev added.

News.Az

