Int’l community condemns Armenian military provocation against Azerbaijan

The international community condemns Armenia’s recent military provocation against Azerbaijan along the two countries’ border.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms the violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, Morgan Ortagus, US Department Spokesperson said in a statement.

"We urge the sides to stop using force immediately, use the existing direct communication links between them to avoid further escalation, and strictly adhere to the ceasefire".

The spokesperson added that as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains strongly committed to helping the sides achieve a lasting, peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “We will remain actively engaged in efforts to accomplish that goal.

The United States joins the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in calling for the sides to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible and in emphasizing the importance of returning OSCE monitors to the region as soon as circumstances allow,” the statement said.

Another statement made by the United Nations.

The UN Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which reportedly resulted in fatalities, said a statement by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

"The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric.

The Secretary-General has taken note of the statement issued today by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and reiterates his full support for their efforts to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” read the statement.

News.Az