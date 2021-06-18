Int'l community 'failed to give good test' on pandemic, Erdogan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's president said on Friday that the international community "failed to give a good test" in managing the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

The UN Security Council put "the biggest health crisis in history" on its agenda 100 days after the outbreak erupted, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his opening speech at the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in southern Turkey.

Urging world leaders not to permit vaccine nationalism to take hold and not to repeat the same mistakes as the pandemic progresses, Erdogan underlined that the virus outbreak had "sharpened the injustice" in the world.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.84 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 177.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az