Int’l community needs to join efforts in resisting increasing anti-Semitism, Islamophobia – Azerbaijani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community needs to join efforts in resisting steadily increasing intolerance and violence, in particular anti-Semitism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and attempts to associate religions with terrorism and violent extremism, said Vaqif Sadiqov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

He made the remarks at an event on combatting anti-Semitism in Europe and beyond held in Geneva Dec. 17.

Anti-Semitism is not a threat to Jewish communities alone, noted the ambassador. “Where there is anti-Semitism, there are likely to be other discriminatory ideologies. Today, hatred also targets religious and ethnic minorities, migrants and refugees, including elderly people, women and children.”

Sadiqov stressed that open and frank discussions of such phenomena as anti-Semitism are necessary to prevent further spread of this evil. “In doing so, it is necessary to distinguish political and security aspects of instabilities and conflicts from attempts to provide oversimplified solutions through dividing people into categories of “us” and “them”.”

Such an approach only plays into hands of ultra-nationalists and populists and seeds mistrust and suspicion in societies, said the Azerbaijani diplomat, adding. The history teaches us that intercultural and interreligious dialogue coupled with proper education is the most powerful tool in promoting tolerance, sustainable peace, stability and development, with no alternative available around. We, in Azerbaijan, attach primary importance to promotion of such a dialogue at all levels.”

“Multiculturalism and tolerance based on the principle of “unity in diversity” is a longstanding tradition in my country that strengthens and consolidates our society as well as contributes to ethnic and religious pluralism.”

The ambassador emphasized that the Jewish community is one of the most ancient ethnic groups in Azerbaijan, with its history ranging for about 2500 years.

“While by the end of the 90s, about 9000 Jews resided in Azerbaijan, now their number increased up to 12,000. The town of Krasnaya Sloboda in the north of Azerbaijan is the second largest place of compact residence of Jews abroad after Israel itself. At present, 5 Jewish communities function in Azerbaijan, with 8 synagogues open to believers, of which two were built with the government’s funding. The largest Jewish school in the South Caucasus operates in Baku,” he added.

The Jewish community played an important role in the development of political, economic, cultural life of Azerbaijan, noted the diplomat.

News.Az

News.Az