Int’l community should impose sanctions on Armenia – expert

"The international community must exert pressure on Armenia in order to force it to peace"

The international community should impose sanctions on Armenia for occupation of Azerbaijani territories, expert, Professor of international law at the University of Bochum Hans-Joachim Heintze told Report.

“According to international law, the occupied territories belong to Azerbaijan, and the country has the full right to return them. The international community must exert pressure on Armenia in order to force it to peace, including the imposition of sanctions against the authorities,” Heintze noted.

