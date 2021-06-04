Int’l community should strongly condemn Armenia’s terrorist activities, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death of two Azerbaijani journalists in a mine blast in the country’s liberated Kalbajar district is a tragic event, Qaiser Nawab, a global youth activist based in Islamabad, told News.Az.

A car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to Kalbajar district to carry out their official duties hit a mine in the direction of the district’s Susuzlug village on Friday. As a result, three people, namely, cameraman of AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, an employee of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the executive power of Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, were killed. Four people were wounded and were hospitalized.

On behalf of the Pakistani youth and on his own, Nawab expressed his deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead.

The expert strongly condemned Armenia’s refusal to hand over minefield maps to Azerbaijan.

He noted that the international community should force Armenia to share minefield maps and to condemn this country’s terrorist activities.

“Under international humanitarian law, Armenia has to share minefield maps in order to help Azerbaijan clear its liberated territories,” Nawab added.

News.Az