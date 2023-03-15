Int’l conference in Baku stresses importance of intersectional approach in fight against lslamophobia

A Baku-hosted international conference on "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New Global and transnational challenges", co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum, has featured the first plenary session themed “The importance of an intersectional approach in the fight against lslamophobia and new perspectives”, News.Az reports.

The session was moderated by Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC) Ravan Hasanov.

In his remarks, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights {Ombudsman} of Azerbaijan, Member of the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) Aydin Safikhanli described the Conference as an important platform for productive and effective discussions.

He also noted the increased cases of Islamophobia in recent times, highlighting the destruction of Azerbaijani historical and religious monuments. He said that during the occupation, Armenia desecrated and destroyed Azerbaijani Mosques and other monuments related to the Islamic religion.

Highlighting the serious and grave consequences of the fast spreading of Islamophobia, Professor of Social Theory and Decolonial Thought, Head of School of Sociology and Social Policy at the University of Leeds Salman Sayyid stressed the importance of the relevant discussions.

Chairman of a research think-tank Muslim Institute Sultan Ahmad Sahibzade also stressed the quick spread of Islamophobia in some South Asian countries.

Rector of Egyptian University for Islamic Culture Mohamed al-Shahhat al-Jindi noted the facts of discrimination against Muslims around the world. He also said that Islamic religion promotes great respect to other religions and women.

Associate Professor in Teaching, Near East & Asian Studies and Global Studies of Wayne State University Saeed Ahmed Khan and President of the Bosniak Academy of Sciences and Arts Ferid Muhikj highlighted the importance of the fight against discrimination towards Muslims.

The discussions followed up with Q&A session.

