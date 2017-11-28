Int'l conference on oil refining and petrochemistry kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth international conference entitled "Oil refining and petrochemistry of the Caspian Sea and Central Asia" kicked off in Baku.



The event will last until November 30.

Over the past four years, the conference has turned into the largest regional venue and the most significant event in the industry of the Caspian region and Central Asia, each year traditionally bringing together the heads of the biggest oil and gas companies, oil refineries and petrochemical plants of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as foreign partners representing world engineering and technology companies.

In 2016, the conference took place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and in 2017 moved to one of the oldest and largest cities of the East - Baku.

News.Az

News.Az