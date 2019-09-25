Int’l Exhibition “From Waste to Art” to open as part of Nasimi Festival in Azerbaijan

Int’l Exhibition “From Waste to Art” to open as part of Nasimi Festival in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The VIII International Exhibition "From Waste to Art" will open Sept. 30 at the Qala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve of Azerbaijan as part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality, Trend reports.

The project is being implemented upon the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It is organized by Tamiz Shahar OJSC with the support of the IDEA Public Association, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department and the art gallery “Q Gallery”.

News.Az

News.Az