Int’l observers from 89 countries to monitor Azerbaijan’s presidential election
- 06 Feb 2024 11:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
As many as 790 international observers accredited to monitor the February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan represent 72 international organizations, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports.
The CEC chairman made the remarks at a meeting with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Baku.
Panahov underscored that they are citizens of 89 countries.