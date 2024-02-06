Int’l observers from 89 countries to monitor Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 790 international observers accredited to monitor the February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan represent 72 international organizations, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports.

The CEC chairman made the remarks at a meeting with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Baku.

Panahov underscored that they are citizens of 89 countries.

