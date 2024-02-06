Yandex metrika counter

Int’l observers from 89 countries to monitor Azerbaijan’s presidential election

  • Politics
  • Share
Int’l observers from 89 countries to monitor Azerbaijan’s presidential election

As many as 790 international observers accredited to monitor the February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan represent 72 international organizations, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports.

The CEC chairman made the remarks at a meeting with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Baku.

Panahov underscored that they are citizens of 89 countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      