Int'l observers hail voting process in Azerbaijan parliamentary elections

International observers have monitored the election process in Azerbaijan's Guba district, secki-2020.az reports.

Members of the CIS Observation Mission Zumrut Buchaeva and Magomedkhan Aratchilov monitored a number of polling stations in Guba.

Magomedkhan Aratchilov noted that the people of Azerbaijan would make their choice. He said that no violations have been registered, and hailed the high voter turnout.

Zumrut Buchaeva noted that the election process is held in line with the norms and requirements of international law.

News.Az

