Int’l payment cards of Azerpoct LLC to be supported by PTT e-commerce platform

Azerbaijan's Azerpoct LLC hosted a meeting with a delegation of the Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) of Turkey, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told News.Az.

Azerpoct LLC and PTT are planning to sign a mutual agreement on the conduct of an exchange via a new express money transfer system.

Sales and purchase transactions to be conducted via the new system, as well as delivery operations, will be carried out only by post offices of Azerpoct LLC and PTT at preferential prices.

Money transfers between Turkey and Azerbaijan are also conducted via other international systems (Western Union, Zolotaya Korona, Contact, Universal Payment Transfer).

Azerpoct LLC has been conducting an exchange with Turkey via an online money transfer system since 2010.

As part of the planned project, all types of international payments cards issued by Azerpoct LLC will be supported by the PTT e-commerce platform.

