Int'l public opinion should speak up against Armenia: Turkish Defense Minister

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday "international public opinion should speak up against Armenia," referring to the Armenian army's attacks on civilian settlements and violation of the temporary cease-fire with Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, Armenia now violates the ceasefire," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Even in a ceasefire, Armenia continues to assault civilian settlements," it added.

News.Az