Int’l travelers view ongoing restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - PHOTO

A group of international travelers consisting of 33 members from the British club Piki Reels visited Saturday the city of Shusha as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions.

During the trip, the foreign travelers led by Head of Piki Reels club, Belgian citizen Yves Bouvier familiarized themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the city after its liberation from occupation, News.Az reports.They also visited several historical sites of Shusha, including the bullet-riddled monuments of the prominent Azerbaijani personalities, such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bulbul, and Khurshidbanu Natavan, located in the central square of the city.The travelers then viewed the House-Museum of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the “Khan gizi” spring, and the walls of the Shusha Fortress. They also enjoyed the spectacular view from the Jidir Duzu plain.Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eleven times. In total, over 400 international travelers from more than 50 countries participated in these trips.These trips are of great importance in terms promoting Azerbaijani realities worldwide, allowing on-site familiarization with the massive destruction in the liberated territories and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in these lands.During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Khojali, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az