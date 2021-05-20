Intolerance, xenophobia ‘on the rise’ in Armenia – Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intolerance and xenophobia are dramatically growing in Armenia, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

“What is particularly troubling is that this trend is aimed not only against Azerbaijan but now covers any nation or group that would dare to express an opinion even slightly differing from an Armenian line,” the spokesperson noted.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Nazi collaborators are idolized and international terrorists are glorified in Armenia. She reminded that an incomprehensible act of vandalism was recently taken against the monument to such a world-known proponent of peace and tolerance as Mahatma Gandhi in Armenia.

Such trends of extremism are dangerous, said Abdullayeva, underscoring the need to immediately address them.

“Armenia must be encouraged to abandon toxic ideas of national supremacy and territorial expansion. Armenia must finally start abiding by international law and making its key principles a basis for the normalization of relations with neighboring states. Only then will Armenia start benefiting from the good neighborhood and regional cooperation,” she added.

The spokesperson reiterated that Azerbaijan continues to be strongly committed to peace, security, regional development and cooperation on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

News.Az