Intrigue of the Year - how Europe will respond to Catalonia's separatism and West's new view of Karabakh

Baku is interested in Europe reassessing all the horrors of separatism.

The problem of separatism in Europe has been brewing for a long time - in Spain, Italy, Germany and Great Britain there are forces that harbor separatism as a phenomenon and do not want to live in accordance with international law, justifying in fact the threat to stability of their own state. Of course, the fight against separatism is a private matter of every sovereign state, however, Baku is interested in Europe reassessing all the horrors of this phenomenon, which tears the states, putting them on the brink of civil wars and turning once-stable countries into hotbeds of tension.

The latest example showing that the phenomenon of separatism is a threat to the Old World is the situation in Spain, where in a secret vote on Friday the Parliament of Catalonia approved a resolution on proclamation of independence from Spain. Earlier, the left-wing party "Candidate for Unity of People" (CUP) and the "Together 'Yes'" coalition supporting the independence of the autonomous community, which had an absolute majority, submitted a resolution containing the words that "Catalonia turns into an independent state in the form of a republic".

Of course, Madrid, and some of the Catalans, were strongly against such actions of Barcelona, ​​from which it becomes obvious that there will be no secession, but the very fact that other European countries united around Madrid, which immediately threatened Catalonia with an exit from the EU and non-recognition by any international structure, gives Baku an excellent trump card in further negotiations with mediators in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Now Azerbaijan can visually demonstrate the whole tragedy that has not allowed the country to live in peace and harmony, because of Armenia's criminal aspirations.

Yerevan and its puppet regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia, witnessed the work of the principle of "self-determination of peoples", which did not become at least a significant point for Europe in the "Catalonia v. Madrid" case. At the same time, it is necessary to emphasize that the people of Catalonia, unlike the Armenians living in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, are indeed a separate nation, with their dialect, surnames, traditions, but even this did not affect the extremely negative attitude of Europe towards the attempt of secession, though it was peaceful unlike the Armenians who committed ethnic cleansing, mercilessly killing the indigenous Azerbaijani population of the region they occupied.

At the same time, the tacit approval with which Europe and the West as a whole looked at the rather tough measures of the Spanish government that restored stability in the region during the particularly violent protests of the Catalans, should serve as a lesson for Armenia. In fact, Baku has the right to respond with equivalent measures, for restoring the territorial integrity, following Madrid's example. And in general, the world's nonacceptance of any attempt to separate a region from the center over the past decades, in different countries, gives Baku a wonderful ground to insist on an early resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, calling on the mediators to take measures similar to those taken by the entire civilized world to oppose separatism.

Elmira Tariverdieva is a Political Observer

