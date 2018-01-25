Introduction of mandatory prenuptial agreements proposed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

MP Sadagat Veliyeva proposes to apply mandatory prenuptial agreements in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the session of the parliamentary committee for issues of family, women and children January 25, she said that the Family Code must reflect the issue of prenuptial agreements not on voluntary but on mandatory basis.

She said that very serious problems appear after the family split.

"Without a prenuptial agreement women face difficulties after divorce. They often get nothing. And children suffer because of such uncertainty. It happens so that the woman marries again and then the fate of newborns is often uncertain too."

The committee chairperson, Agiya Nakhchivanli stressed the importance of addressing this problem.

News.Az

