Introduction of visa-free regime between EU, Azerbaijan can be important step for productive co-op: Lithuanian envoy

The introduction of a visa-free regime between the EU and Azerbaijan can be an important step for productive cooperation, Lithuanian Ambassador Egidijus Navikas said on Thursday.

He made the comments at a seminar dedicated to Europe Day at ADA University, Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Lithuanian diplomat said he is intending to raise the issue of a visa-free regime between the EU and Azerbaijan.

He stressed that EU-Azerbaijan relations strengthened following the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

“EU companies are actively involved in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh. The EU is also a mediator in establishing peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Navikas added.

