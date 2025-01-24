Investigation into Azerbaijani Airlines plane crash near Aktau to reveal early findings next week

A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. REUTERS/Azamat Sarsenbayev

The preliminary findings of the investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau will be revealed next week, according to Kazakh Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

He noted that the ICAO experts and the experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia joined the investigation, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform. According to the ICAO standards, the aviation authorities investigate the crash for one month. Some 17-18 people, including experts from Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are involved in the investigation. The preliminary results will be announced next week, Bozumbayev told a briefing.He stressed that criminal proceedings were initiated following the plane crash.The AZAL plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in the Mangistau region on December 25, carrying 67 people, including 5 crew members. The tragic incident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 survivors, with six of the victims being Kazakhstan nationals.Additionally, the two black boxes from the crashed plane have been delivered to Kazakhstan from Brazil for further examination.

News.Az