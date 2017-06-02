Yandex metrika counter

Investigation launched into death of Armenian soldier

On Thursday, Armenia’s Investigative Committee received information on discovering contract soldier, noncommissioned officer Melik Khachatryan (born in 1981) ha

A letter was also found out at the scene, APA reports.

Investigation has been launched in the fourth garrison unit of Armenia's General Military Investigative Department into the death of non-commissioned officer Melik Khachatryan. 

A forensic examination has been commissioned and necessary measures are being taken to ensure the comprehensive investigation of all the circumstances of M. Khachatryan’s death. 

