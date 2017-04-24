Investments to Azerbaijani financial sector grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZN 0.4 mln investment has been made to financial sector of Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2017.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC) that the investment to this sector has grown 2.6-fold. The share of financial sector in overall investments to the economy make 0.01%.

Notably, in January-March 2017, total AZN 3 182.3 mln (3.0% more than in the same period of 2016) have been directed from all financial sources to the fixed capital aiming at development of economic and social spheres of the country.

News.Az

News.Az