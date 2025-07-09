Investors brace for first U.S. earnings season under Trump’s expanding tariff war

Investors brace for first U.S. earnings season under Trump’s expanding tariff war

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2025. REUTERS

+ ↺ − 16 px

As U.S. companies prepare to report their second-quarter results, investors are closely watching how President Donald Trump's escalating trade war will affect corporate profits, consumer costs, and market sentiment.

The upcoming earnings season, set to kick off on July 15 with major banks like JPMorgan Chase reporting, marks the first full quarter since Trump launched a sweeping new phase of tariffs on April 2, targeting a wide range of sectors from semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to copper and autos, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to LSEG data, analysts expect 5.8% year-over-year earnings growth for S&P 500 companies in Q2, down from 13.7% growth in Q1. Still, expectations have stabilized in recent weeks, and some analysts believe lowered forecasts may set the stage for positive surprises.

“Expectations are sufficiently low for many S&P 500 companies to show much better-than-expected Q2 earnings growth,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek.

Despite uncertainty, the S&P 500 index has recently returned to all-time highs, even as it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22, well above the 10-year average of 18. Analysts say the recent 7% drop in the U.S. dollar during Q2 may have helped cushion tariff effects by boosting overseas revenue for U.S. exporters.

“A lot of the big Fortune 500 companies do half their business overseas,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel. “The weaker dollar might offset some of the negative tariff impact.”

Indeed, technology and communication services, two of the most globally exposed sectors, rebounded sharply in Q2. Technology stocks surged 23.5%, with earnings expected to rise 17.7%, while communication services are forecast to post 31.8% earnings growth, according to LSEG.

Trump’s announcement this week of a 50% tariff on imported copper, as well as looming levies on chips and pharmaceuticals, has only heightened concerns. A Monday notice to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, warned of steep new tariffs taking effect August 1.

The uncertainty surrounding the tariffs is expected to dominate corporate earnings calls, especially for companies in autos, transportation, and consumer durables, where growth forecasts have remained far below pre-April levels.

“The question was, maybe companies are resilient because we haven’t really seen the full impact yet,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.

Goldman Sachs analysts noted that while tariff-related concerns haven’t yet dragged down aggregate sales forecasts or capex plans, corporate margins remain vulnerable, especially if firms are unable to pass costs onto consumers. Goldman economists estimate 70% of tariff costs will be absorbed by consumers.

So far, only two trade agreements have emerged from Trump’s pressure campaign, with Britain and Vietnam. Other nations are still negotiating under the threat of new duties. The uncertainty has led some businesses to delay investment decisions, compounding the drag from tariffs.

In June, the U.S. and China agreed on a preliminary framework addressing tariff rates, but no binding agreement has followed.

Amid trade tensions, investor optimism remains buoyed by the AI boom, with Nvidia’s market cap briefly nearing $4 trillion last week. However, analysts caution that continued rallying in megacap tech names is crucial to sustaining market gains.

“You need the big names, the megacaps, to not disappoint in a big way,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

News.Az