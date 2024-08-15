Investors react to unexpected crypto market crash

Investors react to unexpected crypto market crash

The unexpected crypto market crash last week attracted attention, but individual investors largely remained passive.

Professional investors turned this sudden drop into an opportunity, while individual investors hesitated to act due to fear and uncertainty. This raised questions about whether individual investors lacked a plan or were worried about uncertainties in the market, News.Az reports citing Cointurk The main reason for the crash was the liquidation of leveraged positions targeting short-term investors, but the markets quickly recovered, raising new questions among investors about future expectations. Altcoin Buzz analyses highlight some cryptocurrencies recommended for low-risk investments over the next 90 days. Access NEWSLINKER to get the latest technology news.Firstly, there are hopeful signs for the future of Bitcoin (BTC). The possibility of other countries adopting Bitcoin following El Salvador could increase demand. Recent market downturns have seen active participation from institutional investors, indicating that the largest cryptocurrency could benefit from increasing global liquidity.SuperRare (SUPER), which drew attention with a new fund announced by Grayscale, stands out as a strong investment option. Despite only 25% of the circulating supply being on the market, the project has great potential for the future.Similarly, Akash Network (AKT) remains a strong altcoin project despite a tough few months. With unchanged fundamentals, Akash offers an attractive buying opportunity at its current low price.Other altcoin recommendations given by the host of the Discover Crypto channel include Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), and Solana (SOL). Avalanche stands out with support from major players and strong technology, while Polkadot’s innovative technology and scalability solutions attract investors. Solana continues its rise in the industry with high-speed transactions and low transaction fees.

News.Az