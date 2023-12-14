Involving neighboring countries in implementation of regional projects is of great importance - Azerbaijani FM

The trilateral and quadrilateral formats, involving neighboring countries, are of great importance for the implementation of regional projects, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Today’s meeting focused on discussions regarding bilateral relations and cooperation within the UN and its institutions, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and other formats,” he said.

“The trilateral and quadrilateral formats, involving neighboring countries, are of great importance for the implementation of regional projects. We believe that a series of meetings in trilateral format will be held in the coming months,” the top Azerbaijani diplomat added.





