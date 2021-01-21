IOC chief says 'no plan B' for Tokyo Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead this summer, and there is "no plan B", International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said in an interview Thursday, AFP reports.

"We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July," Bach told Kyodo News.

"This is why there is no plan B and this is why we are fully committed to make these games safe and successful."

With just over six months to go until the postponed Games, doubts have grown about whether the massive international event will be viable with the pandemic still raging across much of the world.

Tokyo organisers have produced a raft of safety measures they say will allow the Games to go ahead, even if the pandemic is not under control, and without requiring vaccinations.

But public support in Japan is low, with around 80 percent of respondents in recent polling favouring either a further delay or outright cancellation.

The Games are due to open on July 23, with the nationwide torch relay scheduled to kick off in late March.

Tokyo and several other parts of Japan are currently under a virus state of emergency in an attempt to tackle a winter surge in Covid-19 cases, with restaurants and bars asked to close early and residents urged to work from home.

News.Az