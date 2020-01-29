IOM Azerbaijan assists returnees from Netherlands to establish income-generating activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

IOM Azerbaijan continues to deliver reintegration assistance to returnees from the Netherlands within its Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) projects. In the scope of the project, returnees have procured cars for the establishment of income-generating activity – taxi service with the support of IOM.

IOM Azerbaijan currently provides in-kind reintegration assistance to returnees from Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and Latvia. The allocated reintegration budgets can be used to establish a small private business, invest in an already existing business, receive education, as well as for temporary accommodation. News.Az

