IOM Azerbaijan awards certificates to young people who completed vocational training in the region

The next certification ceremony took place in Lankaran on 27 September, where 37 participants, who completed the vocational skills training, were awarded the certificates.

The training sessions were offered in two modules - one on Tax and Accounting, the other one on European Computer Driving License (ECDL), implemented in Guba, Zagatala, and Lankaran cities.

The vocational skills training has been organized during June-September 2019 in the framework of the "Public Action for Resilience" (PAR) Activity funded by USAID/Azerbaijan and implemented by IOM - The UN Migration Agency.

