IOM Azerbaijan awards certificates to young people who have completed vocational training in the region

On 26 September 2019, IOM Azerbaijan held a certificate presentation ceremony in Guba. Certificates were presented to 27 participants who successfully completed the vocational skills training, the press service of the IOM Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The training sessions were offered in two modules - one on Tax and Accounting, the other one on European Computer Driving License (ECDL), implemented during Jun-September in Guba, Zagatala, and Lankaran cities.



IOM staff members and representatives of local authorities were present at the ceremony and awarded the certificates to the successful participants.

The vocational skills training was organized in the framework of the "Public Action for Resilience" (PAR) Activity funded by USAID and implemented by IOM - The UN Migration Agency.

