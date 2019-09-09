IOM Azerbaijan facilitates study visit to Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representatives of International Organization for Migration (IOM) and 11 faculty members of Azerbaijan State Agricultural University headed by Mr. Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of Mission visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in order to improve their knowledge of kahriz water supply system and enable their learning from best practices of kahriz rehabilitation and maintenance in Nakhchivan is underway, the press service of the IOM Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the visit, the participants had a meeting with Mr. Asker Askerov, Chairman of the State Committee for Melioration and Water Management of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and paid a visit to various kahrizes in Kangarli Region.

The study visit was continued for the next two days, including visits to Orbudad city which has abundant kahriz water supply systems and rich kahriz history and culture as well as a visit to Nakhchivan State University that has good experience in kahriz research and course development.

Aiming to enable ASAU faculty members to develop a kahriz engineering course as part of the formal university curriculum, the capacity building activities are supported by KOICA 아제르바이잔사무소-KOICA Azerbaijan Office as part of the Integrated Rural Development for IDP Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of Kahriz Water Supply System.

