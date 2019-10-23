IOM Azerbaijan holds training for community of Sarov village

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 22, staff of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Azerbaijan held a training for nine members of Water User Committee at Sarov village located in Goranboy district. The training was managed in an interactive manner with the participants involved throughout the whole session. During the meeting an agreement on further cooperation were signed with WUC members.

The Water User Committee of Sarov village was established to build capacity of community members and manage water resources within IOM Project “Integrated Rural Development for IDP communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of Kahriz Water Supply System” financed by KOICA.

The four-year project aims to provide safe and consistent water supplies for over 8,000 families in eight districts through the renovation of 40 kahrizes – a traditional, sustainable water supply system.

