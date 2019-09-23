IOM Azerbaijan launches its new website

+ ↺ − 16 px

After few months of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially announce the launch of our new website www.iom.az with comprehensive information on the activities of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan.

Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about our news and projects and also to allow the visitor to browse information based on their own choice. Our visitors will find useful information about our events on the NEWS section of the website. The PROJECTS section will highlight the projects we are implementing and outline the results we achieved.

Hopefully visitors will pick up some useful information about our publications on the PUBLICATIONS section and may even use them for their own purposes.

On the CAREERS and TENDERS sections of the website visitors will find the latest job and tender adverts of the IOM Azerbaijan Mission.

We will be constantly updating our content with helpful information, articles, newsletters, organization’s announcements in the relative section of the website. We hope you find the new website with a fresh look, easy to access information and we wish to establish this website as a source of information for those who visits our site.

We want to keep all of our visitors, donors and partners (and anyone else who’s interested) up to date with our news and what we’re up to so please keep an eye on our social media pages section, too.

We would also like to thank our amazing staff who donated their time and energy to make this site what it is. For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please CONTACT US on www.iom.az.

